Dr. Melissa Dixon, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Dixon, MD is a Dermatologist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School - MD.
Locations
-
1
Nj Certified Dermatology PC26 State Route 35 N, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 456-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Vineland2505 E Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361 Directions (732) 456-7777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Mantua1141 Mantua Pike, Mantua, NJ 08051 Directions (732) 456-7777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Certified Dermatology668 Broadway # 670, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (732) 456-7777
- 5 721 N Beers St Ste 1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 456-7777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Easily made an appointment within 2 weeks. Maybe waited 10minutes at the appointment and she gets right to the point. No hemming or hawing. Went to her years ago and lost track where she was. So glad I found her again.
About Dr. Melissa Dixon, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1891745790
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School - MD
- University of California, Los Angeles - B.S. in Anthropology
