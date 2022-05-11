Overview of Dr. Melissa Drake, MD

Dr. Melissa Drake, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Drake works at Melissa Drake MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.