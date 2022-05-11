Dr. Melissa Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Drake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Drake, MD
Dr. Melissa Drake, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Drake works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Drake's Office Locations
-
1
William K Brokken504 W Pueblo St Ste 202, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 455-6500
-
2
Melissa Drake MD1722 State St Ste 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 455-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drake?
Dr. Drake delivered my first & only child. She was incredible!!!!! She listened & was patient & loving when I was scared. She answered all questions & let me decide on when to induce baby boy (41 weeks I decided). I’ve heard some doctors won’t let you do this (I was 40 years old), but Dr. Drake let me chose, and thankfully my baby boy was born healthy & 8 pounds 4 ounces. I would highly recommend Dr. Drake to anyone pregnant & having a baby here in Santa Barbara. She is so caring, wicked smart, gentle, confident, creative with her thinking, and loving. I couldn’t have asked for better ….or more!!!!!
About Dr. Melissa Drake, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1710277462
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drake works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.