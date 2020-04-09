Dr. Melissa Erickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Erickson, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Erickson, MD
Dr. Melissa Erickson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Erickson works at
Dr. Erickson's Office Locations
-
1
Duke Orthopaedics At Page Rd.4709 Creekstone Dr Ste 300, Durham, NC 27703 Directions (919) 660-2358
-
2
Duke Spine Center40 Duke Medical Cir # Clinic, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-5837
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Erickson is just the greatest, very professional, personable, and she got me on track after 5 years of pain. Thank you, Dr. Erickson.
About Dr. Melissa Erickson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730356056
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Erickson has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Erickson speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.