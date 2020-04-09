Overview of Dr. Melissa Erickson, MD

Dr. Melissa Erickson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Erickson works at Duke Orthopedics/Sports Medcn in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.