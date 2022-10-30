Overview

Dr. Melissa Fana, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Fana works at BEAUMONT HOSPITAL ROYAL OAK in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in East Patchogue, NY, Bay Shore, NY, Woodbury, NY and West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.