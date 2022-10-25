Dr. Melissa Ferraro-Borgida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferraro-Borgida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Ferraro-Borgida, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Ferraro-Borgida, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Retreat Ave Ste 811, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-5712
2
Cardiology, Electrophysiology, Cardiac Rehab11 South Rd Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 522-5712
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group376 Tolland Tpke Ste 101, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 522-5712
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough exam. Answered my questions.
About Dr. Melissa Ferraro-Borgida, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Conn - Hartford Hosp
- U Conn
- U Conn Hlth Ctr
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
