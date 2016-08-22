See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Melissa Greer, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Melissa Greer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.

Dr. Greer works at Oak Street Health - North Side in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health - North Side
    1950 Ephriham Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 813-7075
  2. 2
    Ports Va Bhc Sewells Pt
    1721 Admiral Taussig Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 953-8793

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Bursitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Melissa Greer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881611382
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.