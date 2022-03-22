Overview

Dr. Melissa Franco, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|School of Osteopathic Medicine — Nova Southeastern University, Davie, Fla. and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Franco works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Pinecrest, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.