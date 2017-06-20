Overview of Dr. Melissa Freeman, MD

Dr. Melissa Freeman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Freeman works at Meliss M. Freeman MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.