Overview of Dr. Melissa Frey, MD

Dr. Melissa Frey, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Gynecologic oncology|New York Univ|New York University Langone Medical Center



Dr. Frey works at Gynecologic Oncology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Colposcopy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.