Dr. Melissa Frey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Frey, MD
Dr. Melissa Frey, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Gynecologic oncology|New York Univ|New York University Langone Medical Center
Dr. Frey works at
Dr. Frey's Office Locations
Gynecologic Oncology525 East 68th Street Suite J-130, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frey?
Dr Frey was very thorough , informative, compassionate, and answered all concerns.
About Dr. Melissa Frey, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1902030679
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frey accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frey has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Colposcopy and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.