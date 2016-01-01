Overview

Dr. Melissa Friedland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Friedland works at Montgomery Family Medicine PC in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.