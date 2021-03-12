Dr. Melissa Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melissa Friedman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Women's Health Partners, LLC6859 SW 18th St Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 368-3775
Womens Health Partners LLC7545 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 101, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 734-5710
Boca Raton Office6853 SW 18th St Ste 301, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 368-3775
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
On time, great Covid precautions, feedback/discussion excellent
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174510820
- Ny Hosp/cornell Med Center
- University of Florida
