Dr. Melissa Fritsche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Melissa Fritsche, MD
Dr. Melissa Fritsche, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Fritsche works at
Mel-med LLC1451 E Main St Ste 2A, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 586-3979
- Aetna
- Cigna
About Dr. Melissa Fritsche, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1881891315
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritsche has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fritsche accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritsche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritsche works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritsche. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritsche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritsche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritsche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.