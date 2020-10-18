Overview

Dr. Melissa Garrett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, CHWC Montpelier Hosptial, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Paulding County Hospital.



Dr. Garrett works at PARKVIEW REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.