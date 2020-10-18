Dr. Melissa Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Garrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Garrett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, CHWC Montpelier Hosptial, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Paulding County Hospital.
Dr. Garrett works at
Locations
Parkview Hospital Randallia11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1000
Parkview Physicians Group Cardiovascular Surgery11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 310, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5230
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- CHWC Montpelier Hosptial
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Paulding County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Melissa Garrett saved my life I was diagnosed w/ Crohn’s disease MANY years ago, started experiencing many problems was admitted to hosp 2-3 times within 2 years everyone saying “it’s just Crohn’s flare up” I knew it was not, finally Dr Garrett came into my life & immediately scheduled colonoscopy..I had Colorectal cancer..did my life change? Yes! But thankfully I am still here to enjoy life & my granddaughter because Dr Garrett is one smart cookie!!
About Dr. Melissa Garrett, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1063610756
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt U Med Ctr
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrett has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.