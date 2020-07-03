Overview of Dr. Melissa Goedtel, MD

Dr. Melissa Goedtel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Goedtel works at Ann Arbor OB/GYN Associates in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.