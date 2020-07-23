Dr. Melissa Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Gomez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gomez works at
Locations
Mountainview Medical Group - Heart and Vascular Center - Vascular Surgery Services4351 E Lohman Ave Ste 202, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-8860Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a 61-year-old male with an A1C score of 6.5 which is the threshold for Type 2 diabetes and all the health problems that go along with too much sugar in my blood. My older brother nearly went blind from Type 2 diabetes and also had major dental problems because of it. He lost 50 pounds on a low carb diet and has reversed his diabetic condition, but it is a lifelong commitment and major lifestyle change. I recommend Dr. Gomez for nutrition counseling and weight loss care. I don't want to have gastric surgery to shrink my stomach which is another service Dr. Gomez can provide, but NO THANKS. GOOD LUCK ON YOU WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY!
About Dr. Melissa Gomez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134327661
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.