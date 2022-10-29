Dr. Melissa Guanche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guanche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Guanche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Guanche, MD
Dr. Melissa Guanche, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Guanche works at
Dr. Guanche's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Neuroscience Institute6200 Sunset Dr Ste 130, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions
-
2
Miami Neuroscience Institute13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guanche?
Excellent dr.
About Dr. Melissa Guanche, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1043550718
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine, OSS/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, York, Pa
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pa., Served as Chief Resident
- Internal Medicine, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, Fla.
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guanche has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guanche accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Guanche using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Guanche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guanche works at
Dr. Guanche speaks Spanish.
326 patients have reviewed Dr. Guanche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guanche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guanche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guanche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.