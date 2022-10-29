See All Sports Medicine Doctors in South Miami, FL
Dr. Melissa Guanche, MD

Sports Medicine
4.9 (326)
Map Pin Small South Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melissa Guanche, MD

Dr. Melissa Guanche, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Guanche works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in South Miami, FL with other offices in Pinecrest, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Guanche's Office Locations

    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    6200 Sunset Dr Ste 130, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Interventional Spine Procedure Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 326 ratings
    Patient Ratings (326)
    5 Star
    (302)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 29, 2022
    Excellent dr.
    — Oct 29, 2022
    About Dr. Melissa Guanche, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043550718
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Medicine, OSS/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, York, Pa
    Residency
    • Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pa., Served as Chief Resident
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, Fla.
    Medical Education
    • PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Guanche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guanche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guanche has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guanche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    326 patients have reviewed Dr. Guanche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guanche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guanche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guanche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

