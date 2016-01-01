Dr. Gunter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Gunter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Gunter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gunter works at
Locations
-
1
Parkwest Women's Health1820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 473-2846
-
2
Bushnell's Basin1000 Pittsford Victor Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534 Directions (585) 473-2846
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gunter?
About Dr. Melissa Gunter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154532687
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunter works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.