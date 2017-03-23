Dr. Melissa Guzman-Winn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guzman-Winn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Melissa Guzman-Winn, MD
Dr. Melissa Guzman-Winn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Guzman-Winn's Office Locations
Austin OB/GYN Associates2911 Medical Arts St Ste 3, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 391-0175
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked with Dr Winn for many years as a nurse in labor and delivery. We keep our eyes open for doctors we would want to treat us, and seeing her competence and skill made me choose her as my doctor. She was available to me for questions at any time. One of her call partners delivered my son, and I knew that I trusted any of them to do so. She isn't very "rainbows and butterflies", but that's not what I want in a doctor anyway. She knows her stuff!
About Dr. Melissa Guzman-Winn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1053341495
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University
- University of Texas Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guzman-Winn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guzman-Winn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guzman-Winn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guzman-Winn has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guzman-Winn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guzman-Winn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guzman-Winn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guzman-Winn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guzman-Winn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.