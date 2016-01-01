Overview of Dr. Melissa Halvorson, MD

Dr. Melissa Halvorson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Halvorson works at Alliance Obstetrics & Gynecology in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Saint Johns, MI and West Branch, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.