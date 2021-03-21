Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Hill, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Hill, DPM
Dr. Melissa Hill, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
Central Carolina Foot & Ankle5107 Southpark Dr Ste 202, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 544-2583
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
1) Excellent COVID-19 safety procedures and pleasant desk and other staff. 2) Very thorough baseline visit including detailed explanation of X-rays. 3) Dr. Hill listened to my current foot regimen and provided additional input to help with problems with my aging feet. 4) Did not try to immediately up-sell me on custom orthotics. Was very pleased with this visit and will follow further instructions for additional arch-building exercises.
About Dr. Melissa Hill, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1831314780
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
