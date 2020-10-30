Dr. Melissa Hodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Hodge, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Hodge, MD
Dr. Melissa Hodge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Hodge's Office Locations
Wichita OB/GYN Associates551 N Hillside St Ste 510, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 462-9380
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She cared enough to look into my symptoms and discovered cancer. Doctors in the past attributed them to my weight. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Melissa Hodge, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1962600379
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
