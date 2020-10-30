Overview of Dr. Melissa Hodge, MD

Dr. Melissa Hodge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Hodge works at Wichita OB/GYN Associates in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.