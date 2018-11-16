Dr. Melissa Hong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Hong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bonney Lake, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Bonney Lake Foot & Ankle Clinic18310 STATE ROUTE 410 E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I disagree with the other review. I hurt my foot a year ago. Walking in the boot hurt the other foot. I spent 6 solid months feeling like bombs were going off in my feet. My doctor didn’t care. My physical therapist said it was as good as it was going to get. My feet were swollen and painful at the end of the day. Dr. Hong came up with a plan after listening and looking at my xrays and mri. We started with her plan about a month ago. After following her instructions I am now 5 days pain free!
- Podiatry
- English, Korean
- Female
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- St. Francis Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong speaks Korean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.