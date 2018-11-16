See All Podiatrists in Bonney Lake, WA
Dr. Melissa Hong, DPM

Podiatry
2.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Bonney Lake, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Melissa Hong, DPM

Dr. Melissa Hong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bonney Lake, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Hong works at Bonney Lake Foot & Ankle Clinic in Bonney Lake, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bonney Lake Foot & Ankle Clinic
    18310 STATE ROUTE 410 E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Digital Impression System Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 16, 2018
    I disagree with the other review. I hurt my foot a year ago. Walking in the boot hurt the other foot. I spent 6 solid months feeling like bombs were going off in my feet. My doctor didn’t care. My physical therapist said it was as good as it was going to get. My feet were swollen and painful at the end of the day. Dr. Hong came up with a plan after listening and looking at my xrays and mri. We started with her plan about a month ago. After following her instructions I am now 5 days pain free!
    Angie in Wilkeson — Nov 16, 2018
    About Dr. Melissa Hong, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1619069911
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital
    • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Hong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hong works at Bonney Lake Foot & Ankle Clinic in Bonney Lake, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hong’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

