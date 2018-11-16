Overview of Dr. Melissa Hong, DPM

Dr. Melissa Hong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bonney Lake, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Hong works at Bonney Lake Foot & Ankle Clinic in Bonney Lake, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.