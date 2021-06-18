Dr. Melissa Houser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Houser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Houser, MD
Dr. Melissa Houser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Tx Tech University Health Science Center
Dr. Houser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Houser's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8864Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Houser?
Dr. Houser is an attentive listener and really advocates for my care. While she is truthful (which isn't always easy to hear), I believe she really cares about me as a patient.
About Dr. Melissa Houser, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1356329536
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houser works at
Dr. Houser has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Houser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.