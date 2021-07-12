See All Psychiatrists in Columbia, MO
Dr. Melissa Hutchens, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (30)
Map Pin Small Columbia, MO
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melissa Hutchens, MD

Dr. Melissa Hutchens, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine.

Dr. Hutchens works at Burton & Hutchens LLC in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hutchens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Burton & Hutchens LLC
    8802 S Route N, Columbia, MO 65203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 256-2774

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Melissa Hutchens, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124130562
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Missouri-Columbia
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
