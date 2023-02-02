See All Ophthalmologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Melissa Iglesias, DO

Ophthalmology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Melissa Iglesias, DO

Dr. Melissa Iglesias, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Iglesias works at Joshi Eye Institute in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iglesias' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joshi Retina Institue
    10075 S Jog Rd Ste 203, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 767-9999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 02, 2023
    Dr. Iglesias is a highly skilled, compassionate honest Doctor. She advised me wisely about what lenses to implant before my cataract surgery which saved me 1000’s of dollars and I was paying out of pocket so that was crucial. Dr Iglesias charges significantly lower prices for the surgery also. Dr Iglesias uses her hands to perform most of the operations which is the superior way over the laser which also costs more money. She has a steady hand & is not a senior like most Dr in the area Dr Iglesias does this because she cares about humans beings health not like many if not most in the area who use people as profit mechanisms. Dr Iglesias served our country as a medical Dr and saved veterans eyesight at Walter Reade after battle injuries. I respect and adore her and am eternally grateful to her. I could go on all day about how wonderful she is. Her staff too are fantastic and make the entire process simple. Thank you Dr Iglesias without you I would have gone blind.
    Ellen K — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Melissa Iglesias, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225112634
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center In Washington, D.C.
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Iglesias, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iglesias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iglesias has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iglesias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iglesias works at Joshi Eye Institute in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Iglesias’s profile.

    Dr. Iglesias has seen patients for Pterygium, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iglesias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iglesias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iglesias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iglesias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iglesias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

