Overview of Dr. Melissa Iglesias, DO

Dr. Melissa Iglesias, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Iglesias works at Joshi Eye Institute in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.