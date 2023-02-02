Dr. Melissa Iglesias, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iglesias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Iglesias, DO
Dr. Melissa Iglesias, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Joshi Retina Institue10075 S Jog Rd Ste 203, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 767-9999
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Iglesias is a highly skilled, compassionate honest Doctor. She advised me wisely about what lenses to implant before my cataract surgery which saved me 1000’s of dollars and I was paying out of pocket so that was crucial. Dr Iglesias charges significantly lower prices for the surgery also. Dr Iglesias uses her hands to perform most of the operations which is the superior way over the laser which also costs more money. She has a steady hand & is not a senior like most Dr in the area Dr Iglesias does this because she cares about humans beings health not like many if not most in the area who use people as profit mechanisms. Dr Iglesias served our country as a medical Dr and saved veterans eyesight at Walter Reade after battle injuries. I respect and adore her and am eternally grateful to her. I could go on all day about how wonderful she is. Her staff too are fantastic and make the entire process simple. Thank you Dr Iglesias without you I would have gone blind.
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225112634
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center In Washington, D.C.
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
