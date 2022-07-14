See All Oncologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD

Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Med and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Tennessee Oncology, DDU in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Oncology, DDU
    250 25th Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2597

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 14, 2022
    Dr. Johnson is a wonderful oncologist. She takes the time to listen and answer all my questions. Very compassionate and knowledgeable in her field. I would highly recommend.
    Mel — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1821269465
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • New York Hospital - Cornell
    • New York Hospital - Cornell
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Tennessee Oncology, DDU in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

