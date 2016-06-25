Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD
Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Longmeadow, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Pioneer Valley Plastic Surgery734 Longmeadow St Ste 201, Longmeadow, MA 01106 Directions (413) 731-7877
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr. Johnson and her entire staff were beyond wonderful. They are very thorough, compassionate, and understanding of what a patient is going through mentally and physically. I had a couple of freak out moments both before and after my surgery and the entire staff were right there to answer any questions I might have and put my mind to ease. I had breast reduction-I can honestly say it was the best thing I have ever done for myself. Dr. Johnson is amazing, she far exceeded my expectations
About Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902901655
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.