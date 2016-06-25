Overview of Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD

Dr. Melissa Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Longmeadow, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Pioneer Valley Plastic Surgery in Longmeadow, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.