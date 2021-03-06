See All Pediatric Neurologists in Katy, TX
Dr. Melissa Jones, MD

Pediatric Neurology
5.0 (36)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melissa Jones, MD

Dr. Melissa Jones, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Jones works at Houston Area Pediatric Neurology PLLC in Katy, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1
    Houston Area Pediatric Neurology Pllc
    24514 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 (832) 471-6248

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 06, 2021
    Dr. Melissa Jones goes above and beyond to take excellent care of our son. We are blessed to finally find a doctor who truly cares about the patient and to find ways to treat and improve his conditions and ultimately recover him. No words can describe who happy we are with Dr. Jones and her entire staff who answers emails and calls instantly with professionalism and care.
    About Dr. Melissa Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114170123
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern
