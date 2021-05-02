Dr. Melissa Jorden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jorden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Jorden, DO
Overview of Dr. Melissa Jorden, DO
Dr. Melissa Jorden, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Erie, PA.
Dr. Jorden's Office Locations
Saint Vincent Medical Education and Research Inst. Inc.1910 Sassafras St Ste 300, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-7809
Great Lakes Family Medicine311 W 24th St Ste 302, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-7246
Saint Vincent Surgery Center312 W 25th St, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Great diagnois. Relief is unbelievable. I was so miserable for years. Staying on top of the pain and treatment.
About Dr. Melissa Jorden, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1649429986
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Jorden has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jorden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
