Overview of Dr. Melissa Kannaday, MD

Dr. Melissa Kannaday, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.



Dr. Kannaday works at Pediatric School Psychology Evaluation and Consultation Services in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.