Dr. Melissa Kath, MD
Dr. Melissa Kath, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota-Duluth School Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital.
Plastic Surgery Group80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 761-9030
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Health
I’m a transgender male and Dr. Kath did my top surgery (double incision mastectomy with free nipple grafts) and i couldn’t be happier. i saw my chest for the first time today (june 15th) and just cried. thank you dr. kath for setting me free and giving me my life back. dr. kath is so sweet and listens to your wants and needs and gives you what YOU want. she’s the best!!
- university of tennessee health science
- University of Minnesota-Duluth School Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kath.
