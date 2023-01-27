Dr. Melissa Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Katz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katz always give u such a warm welcome. She greets you with a smile in her voice and on her face. She is very professional and knowledgeable. I am proud to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Melissa Katz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Presbyterian Hosp/Mem Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Lipoprotein Disorders and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
167 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
