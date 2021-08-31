Overview of Dr. Melissa Kendall, MD

Dr. Melissa Kendall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kendall works at Utah Valley Pediatrics in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.