Dr. Melissa Kirkwood, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melissa Kirkwood, MD

Dr. Melissa Kirkwood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Yale University.

Dr. Kirkwood works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirkwood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2102
  2. 2
    Parkland Health-psych Unit
    5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Melissa Kirkwood, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1043444565
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirkwood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirkwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirkwood works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kirkwood’s profile.

    Dr. Kirkwood has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

