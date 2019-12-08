Dr. Kirkwood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Kirkwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Kirkwood, MD
Dr. Melissa Kirkwood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Yale University.
Dr. Kirkwood works at
Dr. Kirkwood's Office Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2102
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-2040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kirkwood is an excellent Doctor. She explains everything really well, spends time with you and answers all your questions. Great nurses, very friendly and reassuring.
About Dr. Melissa Kirkwood, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1043444565
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkwood has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkwood.
