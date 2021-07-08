Overview of Dr. Melissa Klaus, MD

Dr. Melissa Klaus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Klaus works at PRO HEALTH PHYSICIANS OF Bloomfield, CT in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT, Wallingford, CT and Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.