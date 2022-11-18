Dr. Melissa Knuckles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knuckles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Knuckles, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Knuckles, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, KY.
Dr. Knuckles works at
Locations
Ml Knuckles MD Psc Faad519 Hampton Way Ste 4, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 623-0064
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best saved my life. Knows her stuff. I really would not go anywhere else. She is worth the wait. Been going to her at least 12 years.Sharon Sharon
About Dr. Melissa Knuckles, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knuckles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knuckles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knuckles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knuckles has seen patients for Rosacea, Skin Discoloration and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knuckles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Knuckles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knuckles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knuckles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knuckles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.