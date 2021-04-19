See All Neurologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Melissa Ko, MD

Neurology
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melissa Ko, MD

Dr. Melissa Ko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ko works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Medicine Msg
    90 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY 13202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 464-4243
  2. 2
    Indiana Clinic-neurology LLC
    355 W 16th St Ste 3200, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 963-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Optic Neuritis
Visual Field Defects
Migraine
Optic Neuritis
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 19, 2021
    Dr. Ko is an amazing neuro-ophthalmologist. She is extremely professional and kind. I appreciate how much she cares about her patients and always tries to do the right thing for them. Any patient is lucky to have Dr. Ko for their physician.
    About Dr. Melissa Ko, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548325707
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scheie Eye Inst-Penn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital University of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Ko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

