Overview of Dr. Melissa Kuwahara, MD

Dr. Melissa Kuwahara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hilo, HI.



Dr. Kuwahara works at Melissa K Kuwahara MD in Hilo, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.