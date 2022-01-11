Dr. Melissa Kuwahara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuwahara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Kuwahara, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Kuwahara, MD
Dr. Melissa Kuwahara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hilo, HI.
Dr. Kuwahara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kuwahara's Office Locations
-
1
Melissa K Kuwahara MD75 Puuhonu Pl Ste 204, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 731-7409
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuwahara?
I love Dr. Kuwahara and her staff. In my experience, they make sure they answer any and all questions that you have and double check with others if they don't have the answer. Definitely would recommend her to others.
About Dr. Melissa Kuwahara, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1922361203
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuwahara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuwahara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuwahara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuwahara works at
Dr. Kuwahara has seen patients for Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuwahara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuwahara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuwahara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuwahara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuwahara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.