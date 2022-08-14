Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Larson, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Larson, MD
Dr. Melissa Larson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Rush University Med Center
Dr. Larson works at
Dr. Larson's Office Locations
-
1
Consultants In Hematology1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2320
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
Knowledgeable, interested, and caring. Dr. Larson and Daina Mallard are second to none.
About Dr. Melissa Larson, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1912967688
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
Dr. Larson has seen patients for Bone Marrow Biopsy, Anemia and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.