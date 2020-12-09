Overview

Dr. Melissa Launder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Launder works at EXCEPTIONAL CARE CENTER in Trinity, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.