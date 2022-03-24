Dr. Lectura has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Lectura, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Lectura, MD
Dr. Melissa Lectura, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY.
Dr. Lectura works at
Dr. Lectura's Office Locations
Stony Brook Internists Ufpc205 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4630
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed. The receptionist and nurses were very nice and helpful. Pleasant atmosphere and clean exam rooms. Dr. Lectura was very nice, thorough and made me feel comfortable. I didn't feel rushed and I was able to address all my concerns. It was a very good experience.
About Dr. Melissa Lectura, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1043664550
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
