Overview of Dr. Melissa Lee, MD

Dr. Melissa Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.



Dr. Lee works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Page Field in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL and Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.