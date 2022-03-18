See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Nashville, TN
Dr. Melissa Levack, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Melissa Levack, MD

Dr. Melissa Levack, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. 

Dr. Levack works at Vanderbilt Medical Group in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Levack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-2000
  2. 2
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    3601 Hillsboro Pike Ste Iv, Nashville, TN 37215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-2000
  3. 3
    Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute
    1215 21st Ave S Ste 5025, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-2318

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 18, 2022
    Dr. Melissa Levac performed a triple heart bypass on my husband William Burgess. She is not only a specialist in heart surgery she is an expert. As far as we are concerned she saved his life. She also has a great team and she is a very nice person.
    William Burgess and Patricia Shepherd — Mar 18, 2022
    About Dr. Melissa Levack, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629273214
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
