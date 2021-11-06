Overview of Dr. Melissa Lo, MD

Dr. Melissa Lo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Lo works at The Doctors Clinic Women & Children's Center Silverdale in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.