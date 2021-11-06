Dr. Melissa Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Lo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Lo, MD
Dr. Melissa Lo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Lo works at
Dr. Lo's Office Locations
-
1
Doctors Clinic Women's and Children's1780 NW Myhre Rd Ste 1963, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lo?
Dr Lo is very professional and straight to the point. She has a HUGE caseload and sometimes you may have to wait a bit and sometimes you don't. It is very much worth the wait if you want top notch medical care. I am coming from a gynecologic need, not OB. The last Dr. I saw told me "not to worry and have a great summer". We know our bodies and when something is wrong. Dr Lo is finding out what that is.
About Dr. Melissa Lo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
- Female
- 1780610659
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo works at
Dr. Lo has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lo speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.