Overview of Dr. Melissa Loja, MD

Dr. Melissa Loja, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.



Dr. Loja works at NorthBay Health Heart & Vascular in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Vacaville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.