Dr. Melissa Loja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Loja, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Loja, MD
Dr. Melissa Loja, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
Dr. Loja works at
Dr. Loja's Office Locations
-
1
NorthBay Health Heart & Vascular - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 120, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
-
2
NorthBay Health Heart & Vascular - Vacaville1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 290, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
-
3
NorthBay Health Heart & Vascular - Green Valley4520 Business Center Dr Ste 200, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compass Rose Health Plan
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loja?
Dr Loja repaired blocked vein in groin area. the blockage caused cellulitis in ankle. After one year of painful issue, Dr Loja found problem and fixed it. Start to finish four weeks! I had five doctors miss diagnosis problem.
About Dr. Melissa Loja, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1578826749
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center - Vascular Surgery
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Loja using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Loja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loja works at
Dr. Loja has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.