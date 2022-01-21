Overview

Dr. Melissa Loseke, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg.



Dr. Loseke works at Freedom Healthcare in Omaha, NE with other offices in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.