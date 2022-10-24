See All Neurosurgeons in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Melissa Macias, MD

Neurosurgery
3.2 (32)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Melissa Macias, MD

Dr. Melissa Macias, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Dr. Macias works at South Texas Brain and Spine Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty and Spine Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macias' Office Locations

    South Texas Brain and Spine Center
    1227 3rd St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 883-4323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 24, 2022
    Was told by a hospital visit that my Vertebrae, mid and lower, was very bad, breaking onto itself till I made appointment with Dr. Macias day after labor day 5th. She set me up for surgery on 19th. I checked into hospital on 17th due to more pain. She ordered new MRI and explained to us that my back had become dangerously worse. She performed surgeries, 2 were required, but I was walking with walker in the hallways of hospital, whistling. Cause I told Dr. Macias how much I appreciated that I would be able to walk again. She did mention, my back was her worst case in her career. Made me happy knowing that I am still living life to its fullest and that a Dr really cared enough to go the extra miles, including all of her and Christus Spohn Shoreline Hopital staff. I know I was a pain to them, but they fixed my back. THE Best thing was when she told me she prayed for me before the surgery. I too now include Dr. Macias and all her help in my prayers. God Bless.
    jrjr214 — Oct 24, 2022
    About Dr. Melissa Macias, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1710044383
    Education & Certifications

    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Macias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macias works at South Texas Brain and Spine Center in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Macias’s profile.

    Dr. Macias has seen patients for Neuroplasty and Spine Fracture Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Macias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

