Dr. Melissa McDonald, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa McDonald, MD
Dr. Melissa McDonald, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital.
Mckay-dee Hospital4401 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 387-3364
- Mckay Dee Hospital
My experience with Dr. McDonald was excellent. If she didn't know the answer to a question she would say so and then find the answer. I interacted with her almost daily over the 23 days I was a patient at McKay-Dee and had zero complaints.
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.