Dr. Melissa McLane, DO

Sports Medicine
4.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Melissa McLane, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. McLane works at UPP Department of Orthopaedic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA and Bethel Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UPP Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
    3200 S Water St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 687-3900
  2. 2
    UPMC Monroeville
    600 Oxford Dr Ste 200, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 687-3900
  3. 3
    UPP Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
    1300 Oxford Dr Ste 1B, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 687-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 20, 2022
    I had my arthritic toes injected yesterday & it was pretty much a painless procedure. I was actually surprised as I expected more pain. Dr McLane is quite personable & explains what she is doing during the procedure . I highly recommend her.
    Barb Hoffman — Aug 20, 2022
    About Dr. Melissa McLane, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013017029
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny Gen Hospital
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    • University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa McLane, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McLane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. McLane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

