Dr. Melissa McNally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa McNally, MD
Dr. Melissa McNally, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. McNally works at
Dr. McNally's Office Locations
Partners in Pediatrics8160 Seaton Pl, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 272-1799
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough and she listens to all of your concerns and addresses them in a friendly manner as well as in terms you can understand.
About Dr. Melissa McNally, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1245328517
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNally has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McNally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.